Saints GM says Derek Carr has shoulder issue, but won't answer questions about his availability for 2025

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury, but team general manager Mickey Loomis had no interest discussing the issue. Loomis confirmed Carr was battling an injury Wednesday, but refused to answer any more questions about the situation.

With the NFL Draft approaching, reports emerged suggesting Carr could miss the entire 2025 NFL season due to a shoulder injury. Loomis was asked about that situation Wednesday. He confirmed Carr is dealing with a shoulder issue, but said the team was hoping to have more information soon.

Mickey Loomis acknowledges that Derek Carr has a shoulder injury and they hope to have clarity on the situation soon. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 23, 2025

When he was pressed on Carr's status, Loomis bluntly told reporters he wasn't going to talk about Carr anymore.

Loomis: "I'm not going to answer any more questions about Derek. If you have questions about the draft I'm happy to answer those." — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 23, 2025

The Saints are considered a prime landing spot to select one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. While Cam Ward is expected to be off the board when the team picks at No. 9, Shedeur Sanders — who is considered the second-best quarterback prospect in the draft — could still be available.

The Saints have been linked to Sanders in the lead up to the draft, and could pull the trigger on the Colorado quarterback at No. 9 if he's there. But the Saints won't make that move out of desperation. Loomis said Carr's injury will not affect how the team approaches the draft.

That doesn't mean a ton. The Saints were a rumored landing spot for Sanders long before Carr's injury was first reported. That injury does put pressure on the Saints to find another quarterback in 2025, but the team may have already been leaning that way in the first place.

If New Orleans passes on Sanders at No. 9, things could get interesting. The team could hold out and hope one of the other top quarterbacks is available when it picks again at No. 40. It could also consider hopping into the Kirk Cousins trade discussions or contacting Aaron Rodgers.

Those last two options aren't the most inspiring, but that's what happens when your quarterback sustains a potentially serious injury in April. Neither player would provide the same excitement as a rookie quarterback, but would give the Saints a one-year option while the team evaluates the quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.