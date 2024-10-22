National

Saints, Alvin Kamara reportedly agree to $24.5M contract extension

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Philadelphia Eagles v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gus Stark/Getty Images) (Gus Stark/Getty Images)

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a two-year, $24.5 million contract extension, NFL Network reports.

The deal keeps Kamara under contract with the Saints through the 2026 season.

