Ryder Cup 2023: Opening foursome pairings promise drama

The Ryder Cup will begin Friday morning with four foursome pairings that will kick off the three-day event with a flourish. All times ET:
Match 1, 1:35 a.m.Team Europe: Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton
Team USA: Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns
Match 2, 1:50 a.m.Team Europe: Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg
Team USA: Max Homa & Brian Harman
Match 3, 2:05 a.m.Team Europe: Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka
Team USA: Rickie Fowler & Collin Morikawa
Match 4, 2:20 a.m.Team Europe: Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood
Team USA: Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay
In foursomes, players alternate shots on one ball. Players must alternate tee shots. The events are match play. The United States currently holds the Ryder Cup, but has not won in Europe in 30 years.