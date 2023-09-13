Reward up to $30K for homicide suspect who escaped from DC hospital 1 week ago

WASHINGTON -- A reward has climbed to $30,000 as authorities search for a homicide suspect who escaped from a Washington, D.C., hospital one week ago.

When Christopher Haynes, 30, was arrested on Sept. 6, he complained of a preexisting ankle injury, according to D.C. police.

Haynes was taken to George Washington University Hospital, and that afternoon, while an officer was "changing out his handcuffs" to secure him to the gurney, "Mr. Haynes physically assaulted that officer and fled," D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

The two officers guarding Haynes chased him but couldn't catch him, police said.

Haynes -- a suspect in the Aug. 12 murder of a man in D.C. -- escaped with one handcuff still attached to his wrist, police said.

The escape prompted a brief shelter-in-place order at George Washington University.

D.C. police have "received numerous reports of possible sightings" and are "dedicating resources to each tip," the department said in a statement Tuesday.

