Rescue operation underway after tour bus crashes in Upstate New York: Governor

(PEMBROKE, N.Y.) -- A rescue operation is underway after a collision involving a tour bus and a semi-truck in Upstate New York on Friday, officials said.

The "serious crash" occurred on Interstate 90 in Pembroke, near Buffalo, according to New York State Police. Images from the scene showed the bus on its side and a large emergency response.

"Emergency personnel are on scene, and additional ambulances and medical support have been requested," New York State Police Sgt. Jack Keller said in a statement.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has been "briefed on the tragic tour bus accident" and that a rescue is underway.

"My team is coordinating closely with @nyspolice and local officials who are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved," she said in a statement on X.

Authorities have not released any details on possible injuries in the collision.

All lanes on the thruway at Pembroke were closed due to the crash.

"Expect heavy delays and alternate routes of travel," New York State Police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

