Report: White Sox strike 1-year deal with free agent pitcher MIke Clevinger

Mike Clevinger will return to the Chicago White Sox after all.

Clevinger struck a one-year deal to rejoin the White Sox on Monday after entering free agency this past offseason, according to multiple reports. Specifics of that deal are not yet known.

Source confirms: Free-agent right-hander Mike Clevinger headed to White Sox. First: @ByRobertMurray. Story: https://t.co/EICfCi0N1w — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 1, 2024

Clevinger first signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the White Sox in Nov. 2022. He was under investigation by the league at the time over domestic violence allegations, though Major League Baseball announced last March that he was not going to face discipline . He ended up making 24 starts and held a 9-9 record with a 3.77 ERA last season with the White Sox, who went just 61-101 and missed the playoffs for a second straight year.

Clevinger, 33, got his start in the league with the Cleveland Guardians in 2016. He spent five seasons there, but was traded to the San Diego padres during the 2020 campaign. He underwent Tommy John surgery a few months later, however, and ended up missing all of the 2021 season.

In total, Clevinger holds a 60-39 record with a 3.45 ERA in 788 innings throughout his seven seasons in the league.

It’s unclear when Clevinger will make his debut with the White Sox. They fell to the Atlanta Braves 9-0 on Monday in a shortened game in Chicago due to rain. That dropped them to 0-4 on the season, which marks their worst start to a season since 2015. The White Sox will close out the three game series with the Braves on Wednesday before leaving on a seven game road trip starting in Kansas City on Thursday.