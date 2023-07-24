Report: Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson day-to-day after being carted off at training camp

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, one of the big offseason acquisitions for the Detroit Lions, has reportedly been injured at training camp.

According to multiple reports, Gardner-Johnson injured his right leg during light drills Monday and had to be carted off the field when he wasn't able to put any weight on it. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that it was a non-contact injury.

Veteran #Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with a right leg injury Monday & was carted off the field. He was visibly upset and team captains Buggs and Goff made it a point to go comfort him. Hoping for better news than it looked. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) July 24, 2023

Not a good scene from Day 2 of #Lions camp as DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson had to be carted off the practice field with a right leg injury. He was hurt during a light team drill and couldn’t put any power on his leg. Jared Goff and several teammates came to check on him afterwards. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 24, 2023

Gardner-Johnson, 26, signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions in March after helping the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles make it all the way to the Super Bowl (where they lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs). He pulled in six interceptions last season, tied for the NFL lead, and had a five-game interception streak. That's even more impressive when you consider that he missed five games during the season due to a lacerated kidney.

With defense a major issue, the Lions brought in Gardner-Johnson to take their newly revamped secondary to another level. He was expected to star as their top nickel back this season.

And he might still do that yet. Pelissero reported later on Monday that CJGJ's injury might not be as serious as it first seemed.

There is optimism that #Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson's knee injury is not serious, per sources.



More tests to come after CJGJ went down in practice today, but as one source put it: “He’s fine.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023

ESPN's Field Yates had even better news later on Monday: MRIs of Gardner-Johnson's knee reportedly showed no structural damage and he's day-to-day. If you listen hard, you can hear the entire state of Michigan let out a huge sigh of relief.