Red Sox get pitcher James Paxton, Phillies acquire OF Austin Hays in pre-deadline trades

After surprisingly being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitcher James Paxton is on his way to the Boston Red Sox.

Paxton, 35, goes to Boston in exchange for minor league infielder Moises Bolivar, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan. He had an 8–2 record so far this season for the Dodgers, but with a 4.48 ERA and a National League-leading 48 walks (tied with the Cincinnati Reds' Hunter Greene) in 89 1/3 innings.

The veteran left-hander returns to the Red Sox after pitching for them last season. In 19 starts, he compiled a 4.50 ERA and 7–5 record with 101 strikeouts in 96 innings. He'll provide depth for a starting rotation led by All-Star Tanner Houck that could go now go seven deep.

Bolivar is an extremely young prospect, playing for the Red Sox's Dominican League club at 17 years old. He's batting .270 with a .787 OPS, six doubles, three home runs and 19 RBI in 132 plate appearances.

The Red Sox currently hold third place in the AL East at 54–47, 6 1/2 games behind the Baltimore Orioles, and are one game out of the AL's final wild-card playoff spot.

Top Teams in AL and NL make a deal

The Orioles were involved in another notable deal made on Friday, sending outfielder Austin Hays to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for pitcher Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache.

After an All-Star season last year, Hays is struggling with a .255 average and .711 OPS with 13 doubles. But as a right-handed batter, he could fit nicely in a center field platoon with Brandon Marsh in Philadelphia. Against left-handed pitching this season, Hays is batting .328 with an .894 OPS.

For Baltimore, Domínguez should fortify a bullpen that is in the middle of the AL with a 3.75 ERA. The right-hander has 40 strikeouts in 36 innings in 38 appearances. Pache provides outfield depth behind Cedric Mullins and Colton Cowser, especially defensively. At the plate, he's slogging through a .202 batting average and .557 OPS in 118 plate appearances.