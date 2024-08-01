Recapping United States Olympic soccer action, club friendlies in the US, preview quarter-final matches

Subscribe to The Cooligans

The United States men and women both advanced to the 2024 Olympic quarter-finals with victories over Guinea and Australia, which now has each team on a collision course with Morocco and Japan. After impressive showings to get them out of the group stage, both teams will need special performances to reach the semi-finals.

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss all the action from the last round, as well as give a preview of the quarter-final matches. They talk about Kevin Paredes and Trinity Rodman both being lightning rods for their respective teams and then get into an awkward moment with Korbin Albert when she was subbed on.

Also on this episode of The Cooligans, the guys talk about the club friendlies that are being played in the United States, Alexis gives his thoughts after attending the Arsenal-Liverpool match in Philadelphia and why the United States is getting a bad rep with Manchester United fans following multiple injuries to their squad.

(5:15) - Showing support to Igor Mortis

(7:34) - USMNT defeats Guinea

(17:49) - USWNT defeats Australia

(26:27) - Korbin Albert’s awkward substitution

(37:39) - Club friendlies in the United States

(49:16) - USMNT wishes Gregg Berhalter happy birthday

(51:32) - Olympics soccer quarter-final preview

(1:02:51) - Canada invades the set?

