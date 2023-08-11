Raiders WR Davante Adams helped off field after leg injury in joint practice with 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was helped off the field on Friday after appearing to injure his right leg in practice.

Adams made a short catch over the middle of the field on the first snap of 11-on-11 drills in the Raiders' joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, per The Athletic's Tashan Reed, and he was tackled by 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward.

Adams stayed down on the field in pain for some time after, clearly in pain, before he was helped up and off the field. Eventually, Adams limped off the field and left practice early.

While the incident was concerning in the moment, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels doesn’t believe Adam’s injury is too severe.

"I don't think it was crazy serious," he said, via The Athletic . "It was a bang-bang play."

Specifics about Adams’ injury are still unknown. It’s unclear how much time he’ll miss, if any. The Raiders weren’t going to play Adams in their preseason opener against the 49ers on Sunday anyways. They are set for a pair of joint practices in Southern California next week ahead of their second preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Adams had 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season, his first with the Raiders. The 30-year-old has missed very little time due to injury throughout his career. He’s played in every game the past two seasons, and has missed only 13 games in his nine seasons in the league. Adams is entering the second year of a five-year, $140 million deal this fall.

The Raiders, who went 6-11 last year and missed the playoffs, will open their season against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 10.