Raiders reportedly poach Broncos scout Brian Stark as assistant GM

The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Denver Broncos scout Brian Stark as their assistant general manager, according to multiple reports, poaching a front-office asset from a division rival.

The hiring is made under first-year general manager John Spytek, who worked as a scout for the Broncos from 2013-15 at the same time as Stark. The Raiders hired Spytek in January after firing previous general manager Tom Telesco.

After leaving the Broncos in 2015, Spytek spend nine years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in multiple roles including assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel. Spytek was with the Buccaneers when now-Raiders minority owner Tom Brady quarterbacked Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl championship after the 2020 season.

Stark was a candidate for Denver's general manager opening in 2021. He remained on staff in Denver as the Broncos' director of college scouting after the Broncos hired George Paton as general manager.

Stark now joins the rival Raiders with a promotion to assistant general manager under a new regime led by Spytek and first-year head coach Pete Carroll.