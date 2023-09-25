Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol following Week 3 loss to Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly in the NFL's concussion protocol following the team's Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Garoppolo took four sacks in the 23-18 loss, and was hit a total of eight times by Steelers defenders. He was not available to speak to the media after the game, likely because he was already in concussion protocol.

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels tells reporters that QB Jimmy Garoppolo is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2023

It's unclear when Garoppolo potentially sustained the injury. Garoppolo took a number of big hits during the contest, one of which resulted in Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick receiving a roughing the passer penalty.

Garoppolo laid on the ground for a few seconds following that hit.

Minkah Fitzpatrick’s sack on Jimmy Garoppolo was called back on a flag for roughing the passer…



Good call or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/nHpb3ulaec — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 25, 2023

Garoppolo stayed in the game after that hit, and threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams a few minutes later. He also led the team on another drive at the end of the game that resulted in a field goal. Garoppolo finished with 324 passing yards. He threw two touchdowns and three interceptions in the loss.

