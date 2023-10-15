QB Ryan Tannehill carted to the locker room, Malik Willis comes in for Titans

Ryan Tannehill was carted to the locker after injuring his leg in the fourth quarter of the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens game in London. At the time, the Titans trailed, 21-13, midway through the fourth quarter.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is now being carted to the locker room and Malik Willis is in at QB. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2023

Malik Willis, Tennessee's third-round draft pick in the 2022 draft, came in for Tannehill. He played in eight games last year for the Titans, completed 31-of-61 passes for 276 yards, three interceptions and no touchdowns. Willis also carried the ball 27 times for 123 yards, one touchdown and lost two of his three fumbles.

This story will be updated following the game.