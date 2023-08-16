Put more control in your football league's hands with Yahoo Fantasy Commissioner Plus

The goal of Yahoo Fantasy Plus has always been to give fantasy players an edge they can get nowhere else, a skeleton key that will lead them to victory over their competitors while multiplying the fun in the process. And now, we're happy to announce yet another new tool Fantasy Plus will offer for the football season: Introducing Yahoo Fantasy Commissioner Plus!

We have listened to you, the dedicated fantasy commissioners, and have built a suite of custom features you can add to your league for a small price ($25), allowing you to become this season's MVP — here they are, in detail:

Play against the league median score

How many times have you scored the second-most points only to lose your matchup because the scheduling gods cursed you with playing the team with the most points that week? Everyone has a nightmare story like this.

Well, playing against the league median score can help turn that frown slightly more upside down, since this feature adds a second result each week. As long as your score is in the top half of the league, you will get a win that week.

[Get started with Yahoo Fantasy Commissioner Plus]

Play against a second opponent

Similar to the previous league median scenario, this feature is geared towards balancing out bad luck. So if you have the second most points in a week and play the team with the most, you will have a second matchup against another team who can’t have the first or second most points so you will get a well-deserved W.

Please note these features can be used together so you can potentially have three matchups each week. They are only available in the regular season for Head-to-Head leagues.

Seven team playoffs

We’re adding another way for you to manage your fake league like the real world of playoff football with a seven-team postseason field. This setting rewards the best team in the league with a bye and puts the next six squads in the fantasy playoffs, with a traditional bracket format to follow.

Custom position eligibility

Are you the kind of out-of-the-box thinker who wants to put Kirk Cousins at tight end? Or, a really passionate fantasy manager who screams at their TV that Deebo Samuel is a running back? Well, this feature allows you to take control of which positions real-life players are eligible to play in your fantasy league.

To make all this even better, we're also offering a discount to commissioners if they want to purchase Fantasy Plus and Commissioner Plus at the same time.

So get in on these great new features and make this your best fantasy football season ever!