Protester sets self on fire in apparent 'political protest' outside Israeli Consulate office in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A protester is in critical condition after setting themselves on fire in an apparent "political protest" outside an Israeli Consulate office in Atlanta, police said.

The protester was outside a building that's home to businesses including the Israeli Consulate on Friday afternoon when a security guard noticed the individual was attempting to set themselves on fire, Atlanta police said at a news conference.

The security guard tried to stop the protester, but both the guard and protester suffered burns and have been hospitalized, police said.

Authorities said there is no "nexus to terrorism," but the incident was "likely an extreme act of political protest."

A Palestinian flag that was part of the protest was recovered at the scene, police said.

The protester suffered severe burns and is in critical condition, police said. The security guard was burned on the wrist and leg.

Gas was used as an accelerant, according to authorities.

Everyone inside the building is safe, police said, adding that there's no apparent threat.

