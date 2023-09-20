Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood to be prosecution witness in Georgia election case

ATLANTA — (ATLANTA) -- The Fulton County district attorney's office has secured pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood as a witness in its Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others, according to a court filing Wednesday.

Other witnesses for the state include Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, members of the State Election Board, and members of the Georgia General Assembly, the filing said.

Trump and 18 others were charged in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Wednesday's filing also sought to raise concerns to the judge overseeing the case about what prosecutors called "potential conflicts of interest" with a number of the defense attorneys in the case.

The DA's office said it identified six attorneys who are representing various defendants but have also had previous involvement in the case or related matters, including by previously representing witnesses for the state -- a situation they say could result in those witnesses being subject to cross examination by their former attorneys.

"The state has worked diligently to identify any potential conflicts of interest concerning attorneys who currently represent Defendants in this case and who previously represented material witnesses or parties before the special purpose grand jury and other prost-election proceedings," the filing states.

One attorney they note is defendant Kenneth Cheseboro's lawyer, Scott Grubman, who they say earlier, during the investigation by the special purpose grand jury, represented Brad Raffensperger and his wife Patricia -- both of whom are now witnesses for the state, the filing says.

"Mr. Grubman's former clients would be subject to cross-examination by him were he to remain counsel of record in this case," the filing states.

Grubman, in his own filing, said he did "briefly" represent the duo, but pushed back on the DA's characterization that it would be a conflict, saying that he has waivers from Cheseboro, Raffensperger, and his wife.

"Mr. Grubman is aware of his ethical and professional obligations and does not believe he has a conflict in this matter," Grubman's filing stated.

Regarding the waivers, Grubman said he "would have informed the District Attorney's office of such informed consent had they reached out before filing their notice. The state did not extend that typical profession courtesy."

