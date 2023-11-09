Politicians, military officers were clients of 'high-end brothel network': DOJ

WASHINGTON — Politicians, high-tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors who possess security clearances, professors, lawyers, scientists and accountants were among the clients of a "high-end brothel network" being run out of Boston and Northern Virginia, according to court documents unsealed by the Justice Department on Wednesday.

Hana Lee, James Lee and Junmyung Lee were allegedly running "sophisticated" high-end brothels in which they rented high-end luxury apartments and enticed primarily Asian women to work in the brothels, according to the press release.

No customer of the brothel was named in the federal charging documents.

The trio allegedly advertised their services on two websites, which posed as a high-end nude photography business, but in reality, DOJ says it was a front for the brothel which charged between $350 and $600 per hour for services.

The charging documents claim in order for clients to get the service, they were required to fill out a form listing their employer and a reference for the service. DOJ says 20 of the men were interviewed by DOJ for the investigation.

Payments would allegedly come in cash and would be taken by the woman whom the men made the appointment with -- the more intimate the service, the more expensive, according to texts in the charging docs.

The women would hand the money over to one of the three men charged and they would convert it into a Western Union check, according to the docs.

Court documents alleged the trio kept phone records of the customers who used the service and texted them a "menu" of available services.

A lawyer for the trio did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.

