Police search for suspect who fatally shot one, injured four at NYC West Indian American Day Parade

NEW YORK — Police in New York City are urging the public for help in identifying a suspect who shot five people at New York City's West Indian American Day Parade on Monday in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights.

One of the victims, a 25-year-old who was shot in the abdomen, has died, a spokesperson for the NYPD told ABC News on Tuesday. Police have not named the victims, but NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said during a press conference on Monday afternoon that of the five victims, four are males and one is female.

"Two are critical. Three are going to survive," Chell said.

The event is one of the world's largest festivals celebrating Caribbean culture, drawing more than a million participants and spectators, according to event organizers.

According to Chell, an unidentified gunman targeted a group of people in a shooting that took place at around 2:35 p.m. ET along the parade's route near 301 Eastern Parkway.

"This was not random," Chell said. "This was an intentional act by one person towards a group of people."

"We do not by no means have any active shooter or anything of that nature running around Eastern Parkway as we speak," he added and indicated that the parade would go on following the shooting.

According to WABC, the four other victims include a 69-year-old woman shot in the back right shoulder, a 64-year-old man shot in the right arm, a 36-year-old man shot in the head and a 16-year-old male who was shot in the left arm.

Chell described the suspect as a Black male in his 20s with a slim build, wearing a brown shirt with paint stains and a black bandana.

The NYPD is urging the public to share any photos of videos of the parade that could help the investigation.

"If you have any information at all about the individual who opened fire into the crowd of West Indian Day Parade revelers, we need you to call [NYPDTips] immediately," the NYPD's 77th precinct wrote in a Monday afternoon post on "X." "If you have video or photo, it may be crucial to the investigation; please come forward with it."

The festival, which is also known as J'Ouvert – a creole and French word that means "daybreak," has been marred by gun violence in the past, according to ABC station in New York City, WABC.

The NYPD said that Labor Day weekend is "one of the toughest" weekends for police in the city, with multiple events taking place, including the festival.

"Our cops are working extremely hard, it's been one of the safest months that we've had in a long time in New York City, and we have one of our safest weeks with shooting violence," police said. "However, today, one person intentionally going after a group of people tried to ruin the day for everybody, and we're not going to let that happen."

