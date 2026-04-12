Police say 1 person was killed and 6 were injured in a mass shooting at a Chick-fil-A in New Jersey

UNION, New Jersey — Police say one person was shot and killed and six others were injured in what they call a mass shooting at a Chick-fil-A in Union, New Jersey.

Investigators do not believe the attack at about 9 p.m. Saturday was random, according to a press release issued Sunday from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made, but the office said “there is no immediate ongoing threat to the general public.”

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the release said.

A ride share driver told WABC that he heard more than seven shots from close range as he approached the restaurant.

The Homicide Task Force at the county prosecutor’s office is investigating.

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