Police Department in California uses Lego heads to hide suspects identity

MURRIETA, California — A police department in California has started using Lego heads to hide the identity of suspects after a new law was put in place.

The law that went into effect on January 1st, according to the Murrieta Police Department in a fakebook post, restricts how and when law enforcement agencies in California share suspect photos and mugshots.

Assembly Bill 994 & Penal Code 13665 now prohibit law enforcement from sharing suspect photos for nonviolent crimes, unless specified circumstances exist. The law also requires agencies to remove suspect mugshots from social media after 14 days unless special circumstances exist.

“The Murrieta Police Department prides itself in its transparency with the community, but also honors everyone’s rights & protections as afforded by law; even suspects,” The Murrieta Police Department said in a Facebook post. “In order to share what is happening in Murrieta, we chose to cover the faces of suspects to protect their identity while still aligning with the new law.”

Lego head suspects Photo courtesy of the Murrieta Police Department on Instagram.

