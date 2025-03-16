The Players Championship purse, payouts: How much is up for grabs this week for Rory McIlroy, J.J. Spaun at TPC Sawgrass?

The Players Championship isn't over yet.

Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun will head back out on Monday morning for a three-hole aggregate playoff to decide The Players Championship. The two finished at 12-under on Sunday night, but didn't have enough time to start the playoff after a four-hour weather delay stalled play earlier in the day.

So McIlroy and Spaun will give fans a Monday finish starting at 9 a.m.

McIlroy is looking for his second win of the season on Monday, which is something he's not pulled off on Tour before the Masters in his career. Spaun is searching for what would be his second career win. He picked up his inaugural victory at the Valero Texas Open in 2022.

The Players Championship again offered a $25 million purse this season, which is the largest on Tour and more than the major championships offer. Most signature events on Tour this season carry a $20 million purse. Last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, for example, sent Russell Henley home with a $4 million check for his win.

McIlroy or Spaun will narrowly top that mark this week with a $4.5 million check.

Here's a look at how much the rest of the field earned this week at TPC Sawgrass.

The Players Championship payouts

1. Rory McIlroy or J.J. Spaun — $4,500,0002. Rory McIlroy or J.J. Spaun — $2,725,000T3. Tom Hoge, Akshay Bhatia, Lucas Glover — $1,325,000T6. Danny Walker, Corey Conners, Bud Cauley — $843,7509. Robert MacIntyre — $731,250T10. Collin Morikawa, Davis Thompson — $656,25012. Jake Knapp, Patrick Cantlay — $556,250T14. Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder, Sepp Straka, Alex Smalley — $418,750T20. Keegan Bradley, Ryan Fox, Joe Highsmith, Matt McCarty, Daniel Berger, Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee, Max McGreevy, Stephan Jaeger — $240,250T30. Harris English, Will Zalatoris, Russell Henley — $163,750T33. Justin Thomas, Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston, Rico Hoey, Kurt Kitayama — $136,250T38. Davis Riley, Justin Lower, Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim — $111,250T42. Jesper Svensson, Mac Meissner, Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel, Tom Kim, Hayden Springer, Chris Kirk, Ryan Gerard — $81,750T50. Jacob Bridgeman, Beau Hossler — $63,500T52. Sahith Theegala, Ben An — $60,750T54. Joel Dahmen, Camilo Villegas, Matthieu Pavon, Carson Young, Charley Hoffman — $58,25059. Jordan Spieth — $56,75060. Jhonattan Vegas — $56,250T61. Austin Eckroat, Will Chandler, Chandler Phillips, Sungjae Im, Trey Mullinax, Cam Young — $49,50067. Emiliano Grillo — $52,75068. Isaiah Salinda — $52,250T69. CT Pan, Sami Valimaki — $52,00071. Rickie Fowler — $50,75072. Xander Schauffele — $50,250