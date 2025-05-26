PJ Haggerty, nation's 3rd-leading scorer, transfers to Kansas State and withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft

Guard PJ Haggerty has withdrawn from the 2025 NBA Draft and will transfer to Kansas State, according to reports. The nation's third-leading scorer last season for Memphis, Haggerty entered the transfer portal on April 17.

Last season, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 21.7 points for the Tigers, shooting 36% on 107 3-point attempts while averaging 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals. With that production, he earned him AAC player of the year and second-team All-America honors.

Haggerty, 21, will be a redshirt junior and play for his fourth program in four seasons. He redshirted as a freshman at TCU before transferring to Tulsa for one season and then joining Penny Hardaway's program at Memphis.

Memphis finished 29-8 and won the AAC regular-season and conference tournament titles with Haggerty leading the way. The Tigers lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Colorado State, 78-70. Haggerty scored 18 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals in that defeat.

Haggerty's father was seeking $4 million in NIL compensation from his next college basketball program, according to Field of 68 reporter Jeff Goodman. Yet he apparently had to settle for much less on the open market.

Playing primarily at point guard was also a major consideration for Haggerty, which he did not do at Memphis.

Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Kevin O'Connor did not list Haggerty among the top 62 prospects on his big board, which explains his decision to withdraw from draft consideration and return to college.

However, he reportedly made a good showing at the NBA draft combine. He hit 73% of his shots in individual drills, one of the top five shooters among the invited prospects. Additionally, Haggerty scored 18 points with seven rebounds in a scrimmage.

Early entrants for the NBA Draft have until May 28 to withdraw if they want to keep their NCAA eligibility.