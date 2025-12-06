Pipe bomb suspect was 'disappointed' in 2020 election results, US attorney says

(WASHINGTON) -- The man who is accused of placing two pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee offices on Jan. 5, 2021, told investigators he was "disappointed" in the results of the 2020 election, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro.

Brian Cole Jr. also said that that he got rid of the unusual shoes that investigators were looking for, according Pirro.

"He told us that he had those sneakers and that he got rid of them after he placed the pipe bombs," Pirro told ABC News in an exclusive interview Friday.

When asked if she would go further in saying that Cole offered a full confession, Pirro would go no further, saying, "I don't want to get ahead of this, but what I can tell you is that the combination of video evidence, forensic evidence, as well as the items, the receipts and -- it makes it very clear that we can prove this case to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt."

Authorities arrested Cole, 30, on Thursday after identifying him as the suspect in the case following a yearslong investigation.

He made his first court appearance Friday and did not enter a plea.

The distinctive Nike Air Max Turf sneakers seen in CCTV images had long been a focus of investigators who were hoping they would lead to the suspect.

Pirro said that based on the evidence, it is "unmistakable" that Cole is the suspect, after having gone through 3 million pieces of data.

"In my mind, they were on the right path when it was clear that the cell phone was pinging in the exact locations where we had the video of the suspect walking along the area," Pirro said. "Everywhere he walked, his cell phone was pinging at the cell tower. So it is unmistakable that he was the guy who was walking along and placing those items," she said.

Pirro confirmed ABC News' reporting that Cole is talking to authorities and that they say he expressed concern about the 2020 election.

"He was disappointed in various aspects of the election," Pirro said.

She said "it really isn't clear" if Cole is a supporter of either President Donald Trump or former President Joe Biden.

"This guy was an equal opportunity bomber," Pirro said. "He put a bomb outside the Republican National Committee and the Democrat National Committee. He was disappointed to a great deal in the system, both sides of the system, and for me as a prosecutor, my job is to prove what his intent was in placing those pipe bombs, and what he intended to do, and what we can prove, and we can prove that."

She said they won't stop investigating this case and will continue to execute search warrants and find information.

Pirro was adamant that the public will see the facts of this case, regardless of politics.

"Look at me," she said. "You will see the facts. You will see the evidence. You will see the truth as we go forward with this case. The law requires it, it demands it, and it is what we will deliver."

