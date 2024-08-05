Photos: Noah Lyles becomes 'World's Fastest Man' after photo-finish win in the 100m final

The final week of the 2024 Paris Olympics is underway. The second weekend of the Games highlighted the swimming portion coming to a close and the track and field events kicking off.

Thanks to a handful of first-place finishes, the United States was able to capture the most gold (eight) and overall (28) medals in swimming. On top of U.S. swimmers taking home gold, gymnast Simone Biles added to her trophy collection by winning gold in the individual vault finals, with her American teammate Jade Carey placing third. Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade also made her presence felt by winning her second silver medal — setting the stage for her gold medal finish in the women's floor final Monday morning.

As a majority of the swimming and gymnastics finals wrapped up, Sunday offered an electric opening to a new class of events, especially with the men’s 100m final. American Noah Lyles took home the gold after winning a photo-finish race and beating out Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by five-thousandths of a second.

Lyles's first-place finish successfully defended his title as the "world's fastest man," a distinction he earned at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. According to Omega, the official timekeeper of the Olympics, Lyles reached a top speed of 27.09 miles per hour, which helped him overcome a poor start to capture the medal.

Lyles will start his journey toward a second gold medal in the men’s 200 meter, which is considered his best event, with a qualifying race on Monday. The 200-meter final is on Wednesday.

As of Monday morning, the United States holds a heavy lead in overall medals, with 75, with the People’s Republic of China in second place, with 52, and host country France rounding out the top three, with 44.

