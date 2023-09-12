Phillies / Rays playoff bandwagons & Mets hire Stearns | The Bandwagon

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through the MLB news of the week, including a new man in charge of the New York Mets, while also previewing two more teams that are likely to be in the MLB playoffs (the Phillies & Rays).

Before getting into the big topics of this episode, Hannah and Zach talk about visiting their childhood homes, the 90s movie Little Big League and the Brewers' "failed" no-hitter. It's a lot. And it leads us into a conversation about George Kirby, who has been getting crushed by former players and media alike for saying that he didn't want to pitch the 7th inning of a recent game.

The MLB playoffs are right around the corner, which means Hannah and Zach are about halfway through previewing every single team that is going to make it to the postseason.

With the NL Central and the AL West still very much up in the air, we decided to go with the two teams most likely to get a Wild Card spot: the Philadelphia Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Phillies are a lot like Mario Kart, according to Zach, and you’ll have to listen to figure out why. They also have great vibes and a superstar player in Bryce Harper that seems very determined to get his first World Series ring.

The Rays, on the other hand, are a fun and talented team that has lost some of its star power, a lot of its good vibes and most of its great starting pitching. But Tyler Glasgow is still there!

Finally, before we wrap the podcast, Hannah and Zach react to the breaking news that the New York Mets have hired David Stearns from the Milwaukee Brewers (and formerly from the Houston Astros) as their President of Baseball Operations to oversee Billy Eppler’s front office.

