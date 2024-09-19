Philadelphia officer who died weeks after being shot recalled as a dedicated public servant

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer who recently died from wounds he suffered when he was shot during a traffic stop earlier this year was eulogized Thursday as a dedicated public servant who asked to be assigned to the community where he grew up so he could improve the lives of residents.

Jaime Roman, 31, was shot June 22 in the city's Kensington section and remained hospitalized until he died Sept. 10. The alleged shooter, Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez, 36, initially was charged with attempted murder and other offenses. But following Roman's death, the charges were upgraded to murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and weapons counts.

Vazquez was the driver of a vehicle that Roman and another officer had stopped, authorities have said. He fled the scene on foot when the officers tried to question him about a gun holster found in the vehicle, but then turned back and started shooting at them with a gun he had in his waistband. Roman was hit in the neck and was taken to a hospital.

Vazquez was soon apprehended inside a nearby home where he had attempted to barricade himself, authorities have said. He remains jailed and is being represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which normally does not comment on pending cases.

Roman had served on the force for more than six years and would have marked his seventh anniversary as an officer later this month. He was the married father of two young children, and his wife is also a Philadelphia police officer.

Among those attending the service at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul were Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, who spoke at the service, announced that Roman would be posthumously promoted to sergeant and that his badge numbers would be retired.

