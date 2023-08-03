PGA Tour 2024 Schedule: Tour rolls out no-cut events at eight tournaments

The impact on LIV Golf on the PGA Tour's operations continues to ripple outward. The PGA Tour will soon announce its 2024 schedule, and according to Golfweek, eight of the 12 "designated" events — high-purse tournaments whose increased payouts were already influenced by LIV's mammoth paychecks — will no longer have cuts ... much like their LIV counterparts.

The four events which retain cuts are four of the Tour's most notable: The Players Championship, The Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Memorial hosted by Jack Nicklaus, and The Genesis Open hosted by Tiger Woods. Other than The Players, those events will be limited-field tournaments with a field of 80 players, to be cut to 50.

All other events will be four-day no-cut events, with guaranteed paychecks for players and guaranteed player appearances throughout the course of the tournament for broadcasters and sponsors.

Overall, according to Golfweek, the schedule will return to the calendar year for the first time in a decade, with 39 regular-season events and 8 post-playoff fall events. Several events will change dates, most notably the Memorial, which moves to the week before the U.S. Open rather than its traditional date two weeks beforehand.

The Olympics, scheduled for late July and early August in Paris, will bump the final events of the season, including the FedEx Cup playoffs, forward a week. The season will end with the conclusion of the Tour Championship on Sept. 1. Fall events will give players who don't qualify for the playoffs the ability to get into better position for the 2025 season.

The official schedule release is planned for Aug. 8.