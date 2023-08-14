Peyton Manning to return to Tennessee as a professor of practice

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning added college professor to list of post-NFL jobs after the University of Tennessee, his alma mater, named him a professor of practice for the 2023 fall semester.

Manning, who played for the Volunteers from 1994-1997, will join classes at the school's College of Communication and Information as "a featured expert" alongside the faculty. He graduated in 1997 with a degree in speech communication after he won the SEC title game. Months alter, the Indianapolis Colts drafted him No. 1 overall.

"My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily," Manning said in a statement released by the university. "I look forward to working with the college's talented faculty and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers."

He retired from the NFL in 2015 after an illustrious 18-year career that included five MVP awards, two Super Bowl rings, 14 Pro Bowl appearances and seven first-team All-Pro nods. Manning's 71,940 career passing yards and 539 passing touchdowns both rank third all-time in NFL history.

Now, Manning will return to the school where his football and media journey began.

While he enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Tennessee, it wasn't all positive. Manning was accused of sexual assault by a former female athletic trainer in 1996 after she claimed he pulled down his shorts and put his naked buttocks and genitals on her face during a foot examination. Manning claimed he was pulling a prank on another teammate. He never faced criminal charges and the trainer later settled with the university after she sued the school.

Manning's on-screen work

Manning's media personality presence existed throughout his playing career but expanded rapidly once he left the NFL. He's hosted NBC's "Saturday Night Live" a few times as well as appeared in multiple commercials. Manning also guest-voiced as himself on an episode of “The Simpsons” and as one of the main characters of the 2017 animated movie, “Ferdinand."

He founded his own media company, Omaha Productions, in 2020 that produced shows like "Peyton's Places" (as well as other similarly-titled shows which featured other athletes) on ESPN+. Manning's company also produced the alternate broadcast for ESPN's "Monday Night Football" which his brother, Eli, better known as the "Manningcast" that won a 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Live Series.