People in Senate buildings at Capitol urged to shelter in place amid possible active shooter report: Police

(WASHINGTON D.C)--The Capitol Police Department is urging everyone inside the Senate buildings at the Capitol to shelter in place following a report of a "possible active shooter."

The Capitol Police said its "officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call," adding that there's no confirmed reports of gunshots.

A spokesperson for Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department told ABC News the call about an active shooter appears to be a bad call.

"No injuries and no shooter were located," the spokesperson said.

Both the Senate and House of Representatives are currently out of session on a summer recess.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.