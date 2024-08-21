People are blurring their homes on Google Maps to deter burglars. Here's how.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Some homeowners in Southern California are blurring their homes on Google Maps as a means of deterring potential burglaries, Ryan Railsback, an officer in the Riverside Police Department, told ABC News.

The tactic could reduce the likelihood of a robbery by denying would-be wrongdoers useful information about the value of one's possessions and any security measures in place to protect them, Railsback said.

"The crooks are looking for new and innovative ways to victimize people," Railsback said. "It's good for the public to be aware of that and counter what the criminals are already doing."

The blurring of homes on Google Maps was first reported by ABC News affiliate KFSN in Fresno, California. Google did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Here's why some people are blurring their homes on Google Maps, and how to do it yourself.

Why are some people blurring their homes on Google Maps?

The safety tactic of blurring one's home on Google Maps has been around for years, Christopher Herrmann, a professor of law and police science at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, told ABC News. The simple digital fix could stop robbers from targeting a given home, he said.

"Would-be thieves certainly want to scout their locations before they hit them," Herrmann said.

When seeking online images of a home, criminals look for valuable assets worth stealing and any security barriers that may be in place to stop them, Herrman said. That includes identifying a home's layout and entrance, as well as the presence of a front-door camera or exterior surveillance system.

Blurring a home on Google Maps could help prevent theft by concealing such information. However, the maneuver also risks backfiring should thieves become suspicious that a property has been blurred because it features valuables or vulnerabilities worth keeping out of sight.

"It may be more of a red flag," Herrmann said.

Home burglaries are actually exceedingly rare. In 2019, fewer than 1% of households experienced a burglary, according to the Department of Justice.

"Is your house going to be targeted by would-be thieves?" Herrmann asked. "Probably not."

How do you blur your home on Google Maps?

To blur your home on Google Maps, navigate to Street View mode at your address using the website. The option to request a blurring of your home will not appear on the mobile app.

A drop-down menu will appear in the top-left corner of the screen. Navigate to the option labeled "Report a Problem." A questionnaire will present you with prompts to identify where and why you would like the Street View image to be blurred.

Submit the questionnaire. Google Maps may follow up with you for additional information.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.