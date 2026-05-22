Pentagon releases more declassified UFO files, including intelligence officer's account of seeing 'orbs'

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) -- The Pentagon unveiled another batch of its so-called UFO files on Friday, part of a rolling release of once-classified material ordered released by President Donald Trump.

Friday's release included more than 50 previously classified videos and other documents related to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), the official term used by the federal government to describe UFO’s.

Among the newly released files are a video from an infrared sensor operated by the U.S. Coast Guard in April 2024 showing an object flying near a plane over the Southeastern U.S.

Another video labeled "Syrian UAP instant acceleration" was taken from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform in 2021 and uploaded to a classified network in 2024, according to the Pentagon.

After multiple investigations, the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has found no evidence that any of these incidents are of an extraterrestrial nature -- but military officials admit many remain "unresolved" and cannot be explained.

So far, the Pentagon has released over 200 files related to UAPs -- which have long been an object of public fascination -- following the directive from Trump.

Another of the newly released records -- a video from 2020 taken in an undisclosed area under U.S. Central Command -- appears to show a sphere flying over a population center before it eventually flew higher, off into the sky.

Also included in the files is a written account from a senior U.S. intelligence officer last year who described seeing "two large orbs flare up" alongside their helicopter while on a mission. The officer wrote they were "orange with a white or yellow center, and emitted light in all directions."

Fighter jets then scrambled to identify the objects -- but couldn't, the officer recounted. He said "the same orbs we had encountered were now 'chasing' the fighters ... We were virtually speechless after these observations."

Two weeks ago, the Pentagon released the first batch of files from various federal agencies, some dating as far back as the late 1940s. Those files were posted on a new website that has already received more than a billion views worldwide, according to the Pentagon’s top spokesman.

"In an effort for Complete and Maximum Transparency, it was my Honor to direct my Administration to identify and provide Government files related to Alien and Extraterrestrial Life, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and Unidentified Flying Objects," Trump said at the time in a post on his social media platform. "Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, "WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?" Have Fun and Enjoy!"

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