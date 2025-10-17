Pennsylvania teen dies from bacterial meningitis: School district

(LANGHORNE, Pa.) -- A Pennsylvania high school student died from bacterial meningitis, according to the local school district.

Ryan Duffy, 18, a senior at Neshaminy High School in Langhorne, contracted Streptococcus Pneumoniae Meningitis last week and was treated in the ICU before dying Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents by the Neshaminy School District and obtained by ABC News.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of a member of our school community, Ryan Duffy, who passed away earlier today, October 14, 2025. Ryan's family has given us permission to share with you that he became suddenly ill late last week and was admitted to the ICU at the hospital," the letter read. "We hold the family in our thoughts and wish them strength in this difficult time. Ryan was diagnosed with Streptococcus Pneumoniae Meningitis."

The Neshaminy School District is using enhanced cleaning protocols at Neshaminy High School, but the school said that Duffy's form of meningitis is not typically contagious.

"It is important to note that this type of meningitis is not usually contagious in a school setting and does not typically spread through casual contact, such as being in the same classroom or cafeteria," the letter continued.

According to the CDC, though this type of meningitis is spread through droplets that are released when you cough, sneeze, or talk, it is not highly contagious.

Parents in the community are mourning Duff's death from the disease.

"These old diseases that have been around for years are still affecting people," said Eddie Maurer, a parent from Bensalem, told ABC News affiliate ABC 6. "It just doesn't make sense. It's hard to believe."

Bacterial meningitis causes inflammation of the brain's protective lining and spinal cord and can lead to death in a few hours if not treated properly, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include severe headaches, high fevers, excessive vomiting, stiff neck and confusion, according to the CDC, and the best way to inoculate yourself against the disease is through vaccination.

"Most people recover from bacterial meningitis if managed properly," the CDC page on the infection says, but "those who recover can have permanent disabilities."

It is not yet known how Duffy contracted the infection.

