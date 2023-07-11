Pelicans' Zion Williamson trying to fix past offseason training, diet mistakes after string of injuries

Zion Williamson has struggled to stay healthy and out on the court so far during his NBA career.

The New Orleans Pelicans star has appeared in just 114 regular season games in four years while dealing with a number of different injuries. He even missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury.

So this offseason, Williamson insists he’s trying to take a different approach.

"It's hard, man. I'm 20, 22, have all the money in the world, well it feels like all the money in the world. It's hard," Williamson said on the 'Gil's Arena" podcast , via ESPN's Andrew Lopez .

"I'm at that point now because of certain things. I'm putting back the wisdom around me. I don't want to say older because they got defensive, but I'm putting people around me with wisdom. Put me on game to certain things, and just go from there."

Williamson, 23, averaged 26 points and seven rebounds last season. The former No. 1 overall pick out of Duke played in just 29 games, however, and missed the second half of the season due to a hamstring injury he first sustained on Jan. 2.

Williamson signed a five-year, $193 million max contract last offseason that will kick in this fall. The deal could be worth as much as $231 million, but there's reportedly a stipulation in that deal that requires him to weigh in below 295 pounds. Williamson's weight and conditioning have been issues so far in his career. He reportedly arrived at training camp before the 2021-22 season weighing "well above" 300 pounds . He is currently listed at 284 pounds on the Pelicans' website.

Williamson talked about eating healthier this offseason and following the “blueprint” that Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James does each summer in order to stay healthy and in game shape. That, he said, is way more important than simply losing weight.

"It's more of locking in on flexibility, band work," Williamson said. "I think it's those things that will be able to keep me on the court longer rather than losing a bunch of weight and coming to play."

Given Williamson’s history, it’s easy to understand why fans may be skeptical. Williamson has appeared in just 29 games over the past two seasons, after all.

But now, Williamson sounds like he’s finally recognizing the mistakes he’s made early in his career. If nothing else, that’s a great first step.