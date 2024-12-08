Pelicans' leading scorer Brandon Ingram out indefinitely with left ankle sprain

An extremely challenging season for the New Orleans Pelicans continues with yet another injury to a star player. Brandon Ingram will be out indefinitely with a low left ankle sprain, reports ESPN's Shams Charania.

Ingram suffered the injury in Saturday's 119–109 loss to the Oklahoma City. During the third quarter, he landed on Lu Dort's foot while attempting a shot in the lane. Ingram fell to the court in pain and was helped to the locker room by teammates.

Brandon Ingram getting hurt, seriously hurt (health-status to come later) at possibly the worst time….



Right around trade-season with his name as a marquee figure on the trade-block potentially for a star-talent upgrade for contenders.



Brutal!pic.twitter.com/54xkOWcXgb — Ben Sig (@sig_50) December 8, 2024

xxx