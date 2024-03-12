Patrick Mahomes will restructure contract to create $21.6M in cap space for Chiefs, per report

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking one for the team.

The two-time MVP has agreed to restructure his contract in order to clear an additional $21.6 million worth of salary-cap space for the Chiefs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This comes after the Chiefs restructured Mahomes' contract in 2023, setting him up to make $208.1 million between 2023 and '26. It was the largest deal over a four-season span in NFL history.

Now, the Chiefs will have more money to play with in free agency as they look to build another Super Bowl team and accomplish an unprecedented three-peat.

