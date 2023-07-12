Pat Fitzgerald out at Northwestern, Georgia pushes back against press & new details on Alabama baseball betting scandal

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the news of Northwestern University firing longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald amid team hazing allegations.

After a tumultuous week, the axe finally fell on Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald. A two-week suspension has now turned into a full dismissal after the bungling of the initial report surrounding football team hazing allegations. Many in the football world are shocked, but the guys stick with their sentiment that schools should release their full investigative reports upon completion to prevent a scenario like this from happening in the first place.

Former West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins is still adamant about not resigning from his position. The former coach and school have exchanged letters furthering the ‘Costanza’ narrative that Huggins is putting forward. The guys are getting tired of his act and are now seeing these actions as greedy and embarrassing.

The University of Georgia has pushed back against an Atlanta Journal Constitution article that noted Georgia’s stance on sexual assault/harassment. Kirby Smart and other officials from the athletic department defended their school and policy, calling for a recall of the article. The crew believes that this tactic was used to deflect from the surge of speeding and reckless driving charges that Georgia football players are getting caught up in.

New & baffling details have emerged from the college baseball betting scandal surrounding an Alabama/LSU game this past April. Security footage and a borderline spoken admission to a teller have revealed a new level of incompetence while trying to pull off a scam of this proportion.

Lastly, one of America’s great newspaper writers is being celebrated this year. Mike Royko’s blind beer test is getting a 50th anniversary at The Billy Goat in Chicago to commemorate the writer & to see how far American beer has come.

1:00 Pat Fitzgerald fired by Northwestern

25:12 The pod has finalized their Nashville meetup plans

28:55 Bob Huggins stands by the idea that he didn’t resign

39:47 Georgia pushed back against AJC article

49:52 Rand Paul is upset with antitrust laws

52:02 Details on the Alabama - LSU baseball betting scandal

1:01:36 Mike Royko’s beer test comes back

