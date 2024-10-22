Panthers: QB Andy Dalton involved in car accident with family in Charlotte

The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday that quarterback Andy Dalton was involved in a car accident in Charlotte earlier in the day.

Per the team, Dalton's wife, three children and dog were in the car when the collision occurred in Southeast Charlotte. Nobody from Dalton's family required emergency transportation from the scene. Dalton was undergoing evaluation by team medical personnel at the time of the announcement.

No other details about the circumstances of the accident or any resulting injuries were clear at the time of the announcement.

This story will be updated when more information is available.