Panda-monium: San Diego Zoo welcomes giant pandas back to the U.S.

The San Diego Zoo formally welcomed two new furry friends on Thursday: two giant pandas sent from China.

Yun Chuan, a 5-year-old male, and Xin Bao, a 4-year-old female, have been in the United States since early summer — making them the first giant pandas to enter the country in 21 years — but they were Introduced to the public for the first time on Thursday. Members of the media were able to take photos of the the fluffy black-and-white animals eating bamboo and tumbling around in their new home early on Wednesday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed Aug. 8, 2024, as "California Panda Day" and said the arrival of the pandas is "part of California and China's long history of working together toward shared goals."

While stateside, Yun Chuan — whose parent, Zhen Zhen, was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2007 — and Xin Bao will live in the zoo's Panda Ridge area. Zoo representatives say the habitat has been newly renovated and is four times Its previous size. "It is inspired by famous geological formations in China, emulating mountains, canyons, and cliffs," according to the zoo.

Before the pandas arrived this summer, the U.S. was on the brink of having no large pandas for the first time in over 50 years. Pandas are only native to China, but the country has loaned out the beloved animals to American zoos for decades — part of so-called "panda diplomacy." The practice started in 1972, when China gave two pandas to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. But since 2023, most of the pandas have been sent back to China or are scheduled to return this year.

Yet, in 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled that new pandas would be sent to the states to serve as "envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American peoples."

“These pandas are of course diplomats. I’ve learned that going to China to accept them in their farewell ceremony,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said as the pandas made their debut on Thursday. “I recognize that they symbolize hope and the promise of additional work together for peace and for harmony.”