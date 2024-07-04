Pair of 19-year-old men arrested for illegally hunting on Oprah Winfrey's Hawaii ranch

NEW YORK — Two 19-year-old men have been arrested after being accused of illegally hunting on Oprah Winfrey’s ranch in Hawaii, officials say.

The incident occurred just before midnight on June 21 in the Kula area of Upcounty Maui, according to the Department of Land and Natural resources in Hawaii, when two men were stopped by officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) after they were observed allegedly using a spotlight for hunting purposes.

“This happened near the intersection of Thompson Road and Kamaʻole Road, in the Kula area of Upcountry Maui. Thompson Road is a public road that runs through private property owned by the Oprah Winfrey Ranch,” officials said. “Luke Allen and Ty Munoz, both 19, of Upcountry Maui were arrested after being stopped.”

Allen and Munoz were subsequently taken to the Maui Police station in Wailuku for booking but further charges are expected following a police investigation.

“DOCARE officers found a loaded shotgun and a loaded rifle in the pair’s truck,” authorities said. “Further investigation revealed Allen and Munoz were hunting without valid licenses, had ammunition in the vehicle and were allegedly hunting on private land, at night, without permission. Officers say the rifle Allen had in his possession was unregistered.”

The two men were arrested and charged with several crimes, including hunting on private land at night without permission, for using unregistered guns and for not having a hunting license.

A trial date has not yet been set and the investigation into the case is currently ongoing.

