Packers reportedly sign pass rusher Rashan Gary to four-year, $96 million extension

The Green Bay Packers locked down one of the best defensive players in the NFL on Monday. Pass rusher Rashan Gary reportedly signed a four-year, $96 million extension to stay with the team, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The extension comes less than a year after Gary sustained a torn ACL. He managed to recover in time to play in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and has already recorded 4.5 sacks in seven games this season.

The #Packers and star pass-rusher Rashan Gary have agreed to terms on 4-year, $96M extension in new money — $107,532,706 overall — with a signing bonus of $34,636,928. The former first-rounder has recovered nicely from an ACL tear and is one of the league’s most disruptive… pic.twitter.com/MBbzs2aOJC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2023

This story will be updated.