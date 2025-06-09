Over 1.7 million eggs sold in 9 states voluntarily recalled due to salmonella concern

NEW YORK — More than 1.7 million eggs are being recalled due to potential contamination with salmonella, a type of bacteria that can cause foodborne illness and, in rare cases, even death.

August Egg Company is voluntarily recalling brown cage-free and brown organic eggs that were distributed between Feb. 3 and May 15, 2025, in nine states. The Hilmar, California-based company announced the recall Friday, according to an announcement shared on the Food and Drug Administration website.

A salmonella outbreak linked to the recalled eggs has already sickened 79 people, with 21 hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been no reports of deaths so far, the agency stated in a June 6 update.

In a statement included in the August Egg Company's recall announcement, the company said, "This recall has been initiated due to possible Salmonella enteritidis contamination, which poses a health risk. With that in mind, we believe it is appropriate out of an abundance of caution to conduct this voluntary recall, as consumers may still have these eggs in their homes."

"It is important to know that when our processing plant identified this concern, we immediately began diverting all eggs from the plant to an egg-breaking facility, which pasteurizes the eggs and kills any pathogens," the company continued. "August Egg Company's internal food safety team also is conducting its own stringent review to identify what measures can be established to prevent this situation from recurring. We are committed to addressing this matter fully and to implementing all necessary corrective actions to ensure this does not happen again."

The company said it has since voluntarily halted egg distribution, stating in the recall announcement that it "is not selling fresh shell eggs at this time."

The recalled eggs have a sell-by date between March 4 and June 4, 2025, and were sold at Food 4 Less, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Raleys, Ralphs, Safeway, Save Mart, and Smart & Final stores in California and Nevada.

Additional recalled eggs with a sell-by date between March 4 and June 19, 2025, were sold at Walmart store locations in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Washington and Wyoming.

Recalled eggs bear the plant code number P-6562 or CA-5330 with Julian dates between 32 to 126 printed on one side their fiber or plastic cartons or packages.

A full list of recalled eggs and photos of their packaging is available on the FDA website.

The CDC advises anyone with recalled eggs not to eat them and to discard them or return them to the place of purchase. If recalled eggs came into contact with any surfaces or items, wash the areas with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Most people can recover from a salmonella infection after 4 to 7 days without treatment, but an infection can still be serious in certain populations, such as children under 5, pregnant women, older adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection may include fever, gastrointestinal issues like abdominal pain, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and vomiting, and can appear between six hours and six days after exposure to the bacteria.

In rare cases, salmonella travel into the bloodstream and cause more severe illness, such as an infected aneurysm, reactive arthritis or endocarditis, where the inner lining of the heart and valves becomes inflamed.

Anyone with symptoms of salmonella should also reach out to a doctor or health care provider if they have diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, have had diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving, bloody diarrhea, excessive vomiting or signs of dehydration.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.