Over 100k 'toddler towers' recalled due to fall risks, head injuries

NEW YORK — An Ohio-based company is voluntarily recalling over 100,000 of its products for young kids due to the potential for injuries, including head injuries.

The Simplay3 Company has received over one dozen reports of its Toddler Tower product "tipping over while in use," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company has also had 10 reports of injuries due to falls, including six head contusions, the CPSC said in a recall notice Thursday.

The voluntary recall impacts over 100,000 units sold in the United States and Canada between November 2018 and June 2023.

"In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, The Simplay3 Company is conducting a Voluntary Safety Recall of Toddler Tower units," the company said in a statement on its website. "In certain circumstances the product was found to be unstable, allowing a child to tip over and posing a fall hazard."

The CPSC said consumers should "immediately stop using the recalled Simplay3 Toddler Tower [and] take it away from children."

Consumers can also contact the Simplay3 Company to "receive a free set of stabilizing bases to be attached to the toddler tower," according to the company and the CPSC notice.

The Simplay3 Company has more information about the recall on its website. It also has a toll-free number, 866-855-0100, which is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday for customers with further questions.

The company's recalled Toddler Tower products, which retail for $90, were sold in toy stores nationwide and online at TheSimplay3company.com, as well as Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and other online sites, according to the CPSC.

Consumers can look for the model number printed on the base of the tower to identify whether a Toddler Tower is included in the recall. Towers with the model number 41807 are impacted by the recall, according to the CPSC.

The recalled towers were sold in colors including espresso, white and gray, and the product's dimensions are 34 by 17.5 by 16 inches, according to the CPSC.

