Over 1,000 flights canceled nationwide as snowy weather hits upper Midwest

(NEW YORK) -- Over 1,000 flights have been canceled nationwide with the majority due to weather hitting the upper Midwest, according to FlightAware.

Chicago O'Hare International Airport is the most impacted airport by far, with over 700 cancellations and over 500 delays as of Saturday morning. Flights leaving to O’Hare are delayed an average of over five hours due to snow and ice, according to the FAA.

Snow has already begun falling in Chicago with the heaviest snow expected Saturday between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The snow becomes lighter overnight into Sunday morning, with some lingering snow winding down by 12 p.m. Sunday. Between 6 to 10 inches of snow are possible.

A cross-country storm already brought snow from Montana to Missouri later Friday. The storm has begun to move into parts of the Midwest Saturday morning, impacting travel for millions making the journey back home from the holiday.

Winter weather alerts are up for millions ahead of this system from North and South Dakota down to Indiana and Michigan.

