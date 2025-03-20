Our BIGGEST post-free agency questions: Vikings, Giants, 49ers & more! | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald are back with the biggest questions on their mind for NFL teams as we are in the full swing of free agency and looking ahead to the draft. They kick things off with an interesting conversation about the Minnesota Vikings and J.J. McCarthy, with rumors swirling that the team is considering signing Aaron Rodgers. They also discuss quarterback questions for the New York Giants, the future of the Seattle Seahawks offense and more! The guys wrap things up with a couple of their favorite team fits from their latest mock draft.

(3:02) Biggest questions: Vikings Giants, Bengals, Dolphins

(30:48) Biggest questions: Seahawks, 49ers, Browns, Falcons, Saints

(59:17) Panning for Prospects: Grey Zabel & Tyler Warren

