Orioles fire manager Brandon Hyde after 15-28 start

The Baltimore Orioles have fired manager Brandon Hyde after their 15-28 start to the 2025 season and last-place standing in the American League East, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Third base coach Tony Mansolino will take over as interim manager.

With a young, talent-rich roster, the Orioles broke out for 101 wins during the 2023 season and appeared to be the new power in the AL East that could challenge the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the division. Since then, however, Baltimore has fallen short of those expectations.

Last season, the Orioles won 91 games and finished three games behind the Yankees. But this season, they have arguably been the most disappointing team in MLB, off to a 15-28 start that has them deep in last place, 10.5 games out of first place.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.