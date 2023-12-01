Oregon vs. Washington: How to watch the Pac-12 Championship NCAA college football game

The regular NCAA college football season is over, and now, it's time for conference championship weekend, and the Pac-12 title game. Competing for the Pac-12 championship title and a potential spot in the 2023 College Football Playoff are the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks. No. 3 Washington is responsible for No. 5 Oregon's only loss of the season, and since that fateful face-off in Seattle, Oregon closed out their season strong with a six-game winning streak. The Ducks are favored to win over the Huskies headed into tonight's game. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington Pac-12 title match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 14 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

How to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game:

Date: Friday, Dec. 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Game: No. 3 Washington at No. 5 Oregon

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo

When is the Pac-12 Championship game?

The Oregon Ducks face the Washington Huskies this Friday (tonight!), Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Washington vs. Oregon game on?

Tonight's Ducks vs. Huskies game will air on ABC — which you may get as a free channel over-the-air. Don't have access to ABC or live TV? Here's what we recommend for streaming tonight's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

Week 14 College football games:

Friday, Dec. 1

New Mexico State at No. 24 Liberty (CUSA Championship Game) | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 3 Washington vs. No. 5 Oregon (Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas) | 8 p.m. | ABC

Saturday, Dec. 2

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State (Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas) | 12 p.m. | ABC

Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo (MAC Championship Game in Detroit) | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Richmond at Albany (FCS Second Round) | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Youngstown State at Villanova (FCS Second Round) | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at Furman (FCS Second Round) | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Sacramento State at South Dakota (FCS Second Round) | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Mercer at South Dakota State (FCS Second Round) | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Boise State vs. UNLV (Mountain West Championship Game in Las Vegas) | 3 p.m. | FOX

North Dakota State at Montana State (FCS Second Round) | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama (SEC Championship Game in Atlanta) | 4 p.m. | CBS

SMU at No. 22 Tulane (AAC Championship Game) | 4 p.m. | ABC

Appalachian State at Troy (Sun Belt Championship Game) | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M (SWAC Championship Game) | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 14 Louisville (ACC Championship Game in Charlotte) | 8 p.m. | ABC

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa (Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis) | 8 p.m. | FOX

Delaware at Montana (FCS Second Round) | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Illinois at Idaho (FCS Second Round) | 10 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPN+

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

Every way to watch college football in 2023: