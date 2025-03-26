Oregon DL Derrick Harmon has versatility and high ceiling, giving him shot to go early in 2025 NFL Draft

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, Oregon's Derrick Harmon is emerging as a standout prospect on the defensive line. Harmon is drawing significant attention for his versatility, skills and ability to impact the run and passing game.

Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice ranked him 15th on his big board entering April and Charles McDonald put him 21st on his board.

Harmon is heralded for his adeptness at playing across the defensive line. Tice appreciates Harmon's ability to line up as a true three-technique defensive tackle, meaning he typically lines up on the outside shoulder of the guard, positioning himself perfectly to disrupt runs and passes.

Harmon's game film illustrates his proficiency not merely in racking up big plays but also in doing the important in-between work. He's noted for keeping his feet moving, maintaining his gaps and contributing significantly during twists and games, a tactic involving defensive linemen exchanging roles to confuse the offensive line.

One of the more fascinating comparisons for Harmon is to former NFL star Akeem Hicks. Like Hicks, Harmon is expected to contribute effectively against both the pass and run, potentially proving to be a valuable asset to any defensive scheme. This versatility allows him to fit into gap-shooting defenses, where the objective is to penetrate and disrupt the backfield, as well as two-gap systems, where retaining a position and controlling the blocker are key.

The enthusiasm surrounding Harmon is largely due to his balanced skill set, suggesting a high floor with plenty of ceiling yet to be realized. Harmon's robust performance numbers were highlighted in the "Football 301 Podcast" episode that broke down the top defensive linemen in this upcoming draft.

Whether dominating at the line of scrimmage or making critical stops behind it, Harmon is poised to be a significant asset in this year's defensive line class.

