Only Black female WWII unit receives Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON — The only Black, all-female unit serving in Europe during World War II received the Congressional Gold Medal on Tuesday at the United States Capitol.

The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, commonly known as the "Six Triple Eight," addressed a backlog of roughly 17 million pieces of mail in three months before serving in France and eventually returning to the U.S.

Alongside Congressional bipartisan leaders, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) presented the honor, which is the highest civilian honor awarded by Congress, to the family of the unit commander, Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley. Over 300 descendants and family members of the Six Triple Eight battalion were present for the ceremony, according to Johnson in his speech.

"This remarkable story has brightly captured imaginations, it has now inspired books and movies, stirred the consciousness of millions of Americans, who are just now hearing and sharing this incredible story," Johnson said.

Earley's children, Stanley Earley III and Judith Earley, received the award from the House and Senate leaders.

During their service in 1945, the 855-member battalion did not gain any fanfare or recognition for their feats. This medal comes after years of campaigning for the overlooked battalion that many say set an example for Black women in the military.

Congress voted 422-0 to award the 6888th with this honor back in 2022. Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.), who co-sponsored the legislation, spoke at the ceremony, praising the "unsung heroes" receiving the acknowledgement 80 years later.

This honor marks the latest development in the unit's overdue recognition. A monument was erected in 2018 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, in their honor, and the 6888th was given the Meritorious Unit Commendation by the U.S. Army in 2019.

The 2024 Tyler Perry-directed Netflix film about the unit, which starred Kerry Washington, earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

Retired Col. Edna Cummings, who shared a few words of acceptance at the ceremony, directed a documentary on the unit in 2019.

"This history has now restored the passion of service, as evidenced by young girls who now dress up as members of the Six Triple Eight," she said.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) shared a few words at the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of a bipartisan celebration in today's political climate.

"We gather here today to salute these mighty veterans. We salute the ingenuity with which they sprang into battle," Jeffries said. "We salute the barriers that they broke in the system designed to push them aside. We salute their trailblazing spirit and the road that they paved for others."

The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion joins the less than 200 recipients to receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.