One student dead, two others injured in school shooting in Greensburg, Louisiana

GREENSBURG, La. — One student died Tuesday, and another was critically injured after a shooting at St. Helena High School in Greensburg, Louisiana.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. local time as school was being dismissed, a rep for the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department told ABC News.

A third student was injured. All three were students at the school, the rep said.

The student who was left in critical condition was airlifted to an area hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

Sheriff’s deputies and the crime lab are on the scene, as well as city police, according to officials.

A suspect was taken into custody, ABC News has confirmed. Authorities told WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge that the suspect is a 14-year-old student.

A message addressing the tragedy was posted on the St. Helena Parish School District's Facebook page.

"A tragic incident occurred on the campus of St. Helena College and Career Academy,” the statement read. "The scene is still active and we are working closely with authorities at this time.”

School is canceled until Friday, the district said, adding that grief counselors would be available when students returned.

