One stat you need to know for every team in Week 15 + TNF preview

It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 15. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. I'm sure Al Michaels is pumped for this one:

0:39 - Stat Nerd Thursday

0:59 - Carolina Panthers

5:03 - New England Patriots

11:38 - Arizona Cardinals

13:35 - Washington Commanders

15:00 - Chicago Bears

18:00 - New York Jets

19:04 - New York Giants

21:14 - Tennessee Titans

25:07 - Atlanta Falcons

27:27 - New Orleans Saints

29:13 - Seattle Seahawks

31:03 - Los Angeles Rams

33:07 - Denver Broncos

34:10 - Houston Texans

35:29 - Buffalo Bills

39:25 - Cincinnati Bengals

41:39 - Green Bay Packers

42:55 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

43:53 - Indianapolis Colts

48:40 - Minnesota Vikings

49:23 - Pittsburgh Steelers

50:37 - Cleveland Browns

53:24 - Kansas City Chiefs

54:45 - Jacksonville Jaguars

58:38 - Detroit Lions

1:00:00 - Philadelphia Eagles

1:01:50 - Miami Dolphins

1:03:17 - Dallas Cowboys

1:04:14 - San Francisco 49ers

1:04:35 - Dalton's epic range about Brock Purdy MVP discourse

1:14:49 - TNF Preview: Chargers vs. Raiders (Yikes)

